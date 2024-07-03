Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

The party's national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, quoted Abure as saying this in in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Abure, the British Labour Party would have landslide victory to form the next government.

"We profoundly express our solidarity to you and your entire team as you proceed to the general election in the United Kingdom.

"There is great assurance based on our unbiased assessment of unfolding events in the electoral process that, the British Labour Party will have a landslide victory to form the next government.

"The British Labour Party has consistently in the last 14 years provided a progressive opposition which put the Conservative Party on her toes since 2020," he said.

He said British LP leader, Keir Starmer, had demonstrated high level of statesmanship and transformative leadership at the Parliament.

Abure said this gave him a comparative advantage over Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who is also the candidate of the Conservative Party.

He further said, "This undoubtedly has put the British Labour Party in a comfortable lead in the public opinion and the ongoing electoral process.

"The July 4, 2024 election is a decisive moment in the history of democracy in the United Kingdom.

"It is a decision between unstable neoliberal economy policy and progressive regulated market economy which is people-centred and transformative.