ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abure believes the British Labour Party would have landslide victory to form the next government.

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]
Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The party's national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, quoted Abure as saying this in in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Abure, the British Labour Party would have landslide victory to form the next government.

"We profoundly express our solidarity to you and your entire team as you proceed to the general election in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is great assurance based on our unbiased assessment of unfolding events in the electoral process that, the British Labour Party will have a landslide victory to form the next government.

"The British Labour Party has consistently in the last 14 years provided a progressive opposition which put the Conservative Party on her toes since 2020," he said.

He said British LP leader, Keir Starmer, had demonstrated high level of statesmanship and transformative leadership at the Parliament.

Abure said this gave him a comparative advantage over Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who is also the candidate of the Conservative Party.

He further said, "This undoubtedly has put the British Labour Party in a comfortable lead in the public opinion and the ongoing electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The July 4, 2024 election is a decisive moment in the history of democracy in the United Kingdom.

"It is a decision between unstable neoliberal economy policy and progressive regulated market economy which is people-centred and transformative.

"Nigerian Labour Party shall continue to strengthen the bond of solidarity between her and the British Labour Party."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi and Mr Macaroni.

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide