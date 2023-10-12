Lawmakers confirm President Tinubu’s appointments into NDDC board

Chiedu Ebie, the designated Chairman, and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the designated Managing Director/CEO, along with their esteemed colleagues, faced rigorous scrutiny before the House’s ad-hoc committee, a process that concluded with their unanimous confirmation.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the Chairperson of the House Committee on NDDC, urged the confirmed designates to live up to the expectations placed upon them by President Bola Tinubu.

She stressed the urgent need for visionary leaders with unassailable integrity to drive the commission’s mandate, transforming it into tangible, positive changes in the lives of people residing in the Niger Delta region.

During the thorough screening, both Ebie and Ogbuku presented detailed accounts of their career journeys and outlined their vision for the NDDC.

Following their presentations, Hon. Ali Isa, Deputy Minority Leader of the House, moved a motion for the designates to take a bow, considering the prior screening and confirmation by the Senate and the fact that some of them were former parliamentarians.

The motion was seconded by Deputy House Leader, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, and carried unanimously.

With the ad-hoc committee's resolution to confirm all the designates, the National Assembly has fulfilled Section 2(2)(a) of the NDDC Act, stipulating that nominees must be screened and confirmed by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

The confirmed designates include prominent figures like Boma Iyaye (Rivers), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Ifedayo Abegunde (Ondo), Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa), Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom), and many more from various states across Nigeria.

Hon. Prof. Julius Inhovbere, the House Leader, stated the importance of fairness, justice, and adherence to the constitution while discharging their duties.