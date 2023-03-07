Lagos Governorship poll: Our word is our bond — Jandor, Akindele

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the parley had in attendance executive members of Odunade Building Materials market, Agric Building Materials Market, Coker Allied market and Fire Extinguisher and Equipment market in the area.

Adediran promised to ensure the greater good of all especially business communities by providing enabling environment for business to thrive and promoting ease of doing business.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged them to give PDP candidates their support by voting en masse like they did during the Feb. 25 Presidential election.

“My principal, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran- Jandor, has invested eight good years of structure into this. He knows his onions, he knows what it takes to be a Governor, he has listening ears.

“You all left your towns for Lagos to do business, you add to the revenues by paying your taxes, you all are very important without you there is no Lagos.

“Lagos is for Lagos, we deserve the best in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They say Lagos is rich but we are only rich on paper, take a look at our roads. We need to correct all the wrongs and make Lagos wealth work for all rather than selected few.

“Hold us by our words, we will not disappoint you and you will not be put to shame, let us not sell our votes,” Adediran said.

He said that he had designed a template to better the lot of women and youth if elected.

“We are coming in to protect the women, to offer soft loans to our mothers in the markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To give them succour because many find it hard to pay back the loans taken from financial institutions and other high interest rates charging loan facilities,” he added

Urging them not to give in or be afraid of coming out to vote, Adediran advised the traders to speak with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He added: “I want to appeal to you, I believe in your strength and in your numbers. We have faith in it. We are all one, I am passionate about impacting many people.

“I love oneness, happiness and unity, I love to give back to people and stand by the truth and that is what Jandor represents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not out to destroy anybody, we are not tarnishing anybody’s image. We playing politics the proper way. You are very important and we are here to beg and ask you to please support PDP.

“Umbrella is our symbol, I urge you to vote for us and we will not put you to shame. I am accessible, I will drop my phone numbers you will be able to reach us, we know how important you are and that is why I am here today.”

He urged the traders to protect their votes on Saturday, saying “let us wait to count our votes let us wait for them to upload it. INEC has promised that BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) will not mess us up again.”

Also speaking, Mr Lukmon Odumosu, the PDP candidate vying for the Ajeromi -Ifelodun Constituency I seat at the Lagos State House of Assembly, allayed the fears against all threats and intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Chief Collins Okorie, the President of Odunade Building Materials Association, commended the PDP candidates’ resolve to right the wrongs.