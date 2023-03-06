LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to get rid of the danfo buses

The Labour Party candidate is one of the main challengers standing in the way of the second-term ambition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

While discussing one of the qualities that sets him apart from other candidates, GRV said in a recent interview he plans to run a government that minimises the inconvenience of Lagosians.

One of the problems he's set his eyes on is the danfo buses many of which have become eyesores on Lagos roads.

"We need to change all the danfos in Lagos State. We need about 70,000 danfos to replace them and the government doesn't need to buy all of them.

"We can create a platform that's selling seats on each of these buses and you can have ₦50k and you're investing that, and every month the state pays you.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With that, we've raised a pool of money that's been able to help us buy all these buses and also create wealth for as many people as possible," the 39-year-old told Menisms Podcast.

Pulse Nigeria

GRV lost the Ikeja Local Government Area chairmanship election as a KOWA Party candidate in 2017, and the Lagos West senatorial district election as a candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. He defected to the Labour Party in 2022 after losing out on the PDP's governorship ticket to Olajide 'Jandor' Adediran.

The candidate's profile has swelled following the February 25 presidential election which saw the Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi, sensationally win Lagos ahead of the APC's Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu was Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007 and the three successors who have come after him only emerged with his seal of approval. The party has comfortably won Lagos governorship elections for decades, with lukewarm opposition from the PDP, but last week's loss to the LP has forced a panicked Sanwo-Olu to campaign more seriously over the past week.