GRV wants APC, Sanwo-Olu to be held responsible over threats to his life

The governorship candidate said this in a tweet on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour said he is more worried about the safety of Lagosians whose lives according to him are under threat daily.

“I’m getting a lot of warnings about threat to my life. Lagosians are concerned about my safety. I am more concerned about the safety of Lagosians whose lives are under threat daily! For all that has been happening to us, I hold SanwoOlu and APC responsible Èkó E dìde!!”, he tweeted.

This is coming barely a day after he condemned what he called “the massive violence” unleashed on the party’s supporters in many parts of the state during the Saturday, February 25, 2023 elections.

He alleged that the ruling party orchestrated violence in most areas seen as the stronghold of the party in the presidential and national assembly poll.

“We are disturbed by the reporting we are getting about the attacks on our supporters in Ikate, Sangotedo, Aguda, Oshodi, Osolo among others. This is sad for democracy. Ballot boxes were snatched, voters threatened and beaten. We saw the video where a thug was asking those not voting for APC in Surulere to leave the queue if they don’t want to be beaten,” he said.