ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Segun Adeyemi

The Labour Party chairman dismissed the suspension as laughable, asserting that those who signed the suspension letter were not recognised members of the party.

Labour Party [Facebook]
Labour Party [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The suspension, announced on Tuesday, July 23, also affected the State Secretary, Mr Felix Etim.

The decision was detailed in a press statement issued by Bonnie Adie and Ibiang Igri, the Chairman and Secretary of the State disciplinary committee, respectively.

The statement also announced the appointment of Eugene Obia and Allen Ekpe as acting Chairman and Secretary until a congress is held to elect substantive officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The decision to relieve them of the positions was taken following a thorough investigation into allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, inability to maintain a state secretariat, embezzlement, and other serious issues," the statement read.

"We are confident that Mr. Obia and Mr. Ekpe, appointed in acting capacities, will provide strong leadership and ensure the smooth functioning of the Labour Party in the State. We urge all members to cooperate with the new leadership and work together to achieve the party's goals."

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson

Ogar Osim, Labour Party chairman Cross Rivers Chapter. [Facebook]
Ogar Osim, Labour Party chairman Cross Rivers Chapter. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr Osim dismissed the suspension as laughable, asserting that those who signed the suspension letter were not recognised members of the Labour Party.

"Those persons who signed the purported suspension letter are impostors, and I will describe them as stranger elements because their names are not in any of our registers, from ward level to chapter and state," Osim stated.

He further questioned the legitimacy of the disciplinary committee, insisting that any such committee's recommendations would need the legal adviser's signature.

"As a matter of fact, we are taking them to court. Even if such a committee exists, they can only make recommendations; they don't have powers to suspend," Osim added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Nollywood actress denies alleged link to collapsed Lagos building

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Police capture man posing as Army personnel for 2 years, fraudulently collects ₦210k

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

From people's representatives to Tinubu's puppet - Atiku blasts senators over Ndume

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi