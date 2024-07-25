Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

The suspension, announced on Tuesday, July 23, also affected the State Secretary, Mr Felix Etim.

The decision was detailed in a press statement issued by Bonnie Adie and Ibiang Igri, the Chairman and Secretary of the State disciplinary committee, respectively.

The statement also announced the appointment of Eugene Obia and Allen Ekpe as acting Chairman and Secretary until a congress is held to elect substantive officers.

"The decision to relieve them of the positions was taken following a thorough investigation into allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, inability to maintain a state secretariat, embezzlement, and other serious issues," the statement read.

"We are confident that Mr. Obia and Mr. Ekpe, appointed in acting capacities, will provide strong leadership and ensure the smooth functioning of the Labour Party in the State. We urge all members to cooperate with the new leadership and work together to achieve the party's goals."

Suspended LP chairman breaks silence

However, Mr Osim dismissed the suspension as laughable, asserting that those who signed the suspension letter were not recognised members of the Labour Party.

"Those persons who signed the purported suspension letter are impostors, and I will describe them as stranger elements because their names are not in any of our registers, from ward level to chapter and state," Osim stated.

He further questioned the legitimacy of the disciplinary committee, insisting that any such committee's recommendations would need the legal adviser's signature.