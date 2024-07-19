RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party ward officials suspended the state Party Chairman alleging financial misconduct, abuse of office and breach of party regulations amidst other allegations.

Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson [Channels TV]

The suspension is contained in a letter written to the Labour Party Chairman of the Asari Toru LGA and signed by the Ward Chairman, Ajalamonia Ibama, the Secretary, Lole Amacheer and the Treasurer, Emmanuel Ibamathe. Others who signed the letter were the Women leader, Osaki Dieypiriye, and the Publicity Secretary, Osaki Dokubo.

Dokubo was suspended on July 15, after an emergency meeting of the party’s ward executive committee and ratified by the Asari Toru LGA Executives of the party on July 18. The party ward officials suspended the state Party Chairman alleging financial misconduct, abuse of office and breach of party regulations amidst other allegations.

The ward executives said that the decision was made following a thorough investigation into these allegations, saying they reportedly uncovered substantial evidence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

