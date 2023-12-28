ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party rolls out timetable for by-elections, pegs Senate form at ₦3.5m

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC announced that bye-elections will take in February 2024 to fill state and national assembly seats left vacant due to the resignation and demise of former occupants.

Labour Party supporters

The party, in a statement issued in Abuja by its National Secretary, Umar Farouk, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, disclosed that the nomination form for Senate has been pegged at ₦3.5m.

It added that contestants vying for seats in the House of Representatives will cough out ₦2m to obtain the party's nomination form, while House of Assembly aspirants will part with ₦500,000.

According to Farouk, the sales of the nomination, expression of interest, and delegate forms will commence from December 28, 2023, to January 4, 2024, while submission of completed forms will end on January 4, 2024.

“The primary elections will be held on January 7, 2024. It exempts female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities from payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only.

“The forms for the bye-election can be obtained at the office of the National Organising Secretary, National Headquarters in Utako, Abuja, where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public.

“We urge our aspirants to disregard their nuisance value and focus on the project before them. We also warn these falling villains to seek an alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick, which has since expired,” the statement read.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) approved theirs in line with the electoral procedure.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3, 2024, to conduct by-elections to fill state and national assembly seats left vacant due to the resignation and demise of former occupants.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

