Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

As per his assertion, it would appear that each and every political faction, including those who voiced dissent following the election, partook in illicit conduct via various channels, with particular emphasis on the insidious practice of vote purchasing.

Labour Party shared dollars during elections: Speaking on Arise TV, on Friday, March 03, 2023, specifically accused the Labour Party of sharing dollars to the electorate in his own polling unit in Ondo State during the polls.

In his words: “A victim cannot be blaming other victims. I never said nothing is wrong with the election. Everything is wrong with the election. Anyone who wants to go and challenge the election should do so because everything is wrong with the election.

“But it’s not only what happened that day that was wrong with the election. People (political parties] cheated. Many of those who are complaining now cheated in the election. In the polling unit where I voted, Labour Party cheated, PDP cheated and the APC cheated more because vote buying is cheating.

“APC used recharge cards to cheat, the Labour Party brought dollars and PDP shared money. Why will I not complain? Atiku Abubakar cheated me of my vote in Katsina and Adamawa State, he was buying votes with N200. What I’m saying is that the election is flawed. It’s not an honest process.”