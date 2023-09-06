ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Labour Party rejects tribunal's verdicts, plots next move

Nurudeen Shotayo

The party said it will make its next move known upon consultation with its lawyers.

Peter Obi.
Peter Obi.

Recommended articles

This is coming a few hours after the PEPC, sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, ruled in favour of Tinubu in all the petitions filed by the Labour Party.

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiorah Ifoh, said justice was not served in the petitions against the President and his party.

In a statement on the evening of Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Ifoh said the party would announce its next course of action upon consultations with its lawyers after receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgments.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Labour Party, the court’s judgment “did not reflect the law and the desire of the people”.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious,” the statement partly read.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

“We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria.

“Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgment is made available to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reports that Obi and the Labour Party lost their bid to nullify Tinubu's victory over claims that he failed to score 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The petitioners, similarly, failed to find luck in the quest to establish a drug indictment against Tinubu in a money forfeiture case in the United States, while the court also dismissed the testimonies of 10 out of 13 witnesses presented by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army develops new approach to address human rights concerns

Nigerian Army develops new approach to address human rights concerns

FG commends Indian investors for pledging billion dollars investment in Nigeria

FG commends Indian investors for pledging billion dollars investment in Nigeria

Police arrest 2 suspects over truck driver’s death

Police arrest 2 suspects over truck driver’s death

Minister to engage customs on 6,000 abandoned cargoes at ports

Minister to engage customs on 6,000 abandoned cargoes at ports

Deny involvement in breach of peace in Southeast, Movement challenges IPOB

Deny involvement in breach of peace in Southeast, Movement challenges IPOB

NLC ends warning strike after 2 days, says major stride achieved

NLC ends warning strike after 2 days, says major stride achieved

BREAKING: Labour Party rejects tribunal's verdicts, plots next move

BREAKING: Labour Party rejects tribunal's verdicts, plots next move

Kebbi domesticates 65 years retirement age for teachers

Kebbi domesticates 65 years retirement age for teachers

You think we don't know what we're doing - Judge scolds lawyer who complained

You think we don't know what we're doing - Judge scolds lawyer who complained

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, increases NYSC allowance by 100%

Yahaya Bello increases NYSC allowances in Kogi by 100%

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll/Illustration.

LP candidate calls for cancellation as members stage protest against Edo LG poll

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. (TheWhistler)

BREAKING: I dare anyone to suspend me, Wike tells PDP