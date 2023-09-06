Tribunal dismisses Obi’s petition on Tinubu's alleged drug indictment in US
The court held that Obi and the Labour Party failed to prove that Tinubu was convicted of money laundering in the US.
Recommended articles
The court ruled that the petition was baseless because Tinubu wasn’t banned from entering the United States.
Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled that Obi and the Labour Party failed to prove that Tinubu was convicted of money laundering in the US, adding no record of criminal arrest or conviction was established against the APC candidate by the petitioners.
The judge added that Tinubu was not arraigned, did not take plea and there was no sentence of imprisonment imposed on him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Why Kogi TUC did not join NLC's nationwide warning strike
Tribunal dismisses Obi’s petition on Tinubu's alleged drug indictment in US
Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses
Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election
Tear gas shot at UNILAG students during peaceful fee hike protest
None of your business — Tribunal kicks out APM's case against Tinubu
Peter Obi failed to specify how he scored majority of votes — Tribunal
Fire incident at Murtala Muhammed International airport under control - FAAN
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as court decides on 2023 presidential elections
Pulse Sports
Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]
Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement
JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde
Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah
Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid
Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona
ADVERTISEMENT