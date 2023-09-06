ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal dismisses Obi’s petition on Tinubu's alleged drug indictment in US

Bayo Wahab

The court held that Obi and the Labour Party failed to prove that Tinubu was convicted of money laundering in the US.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

The court ruled that the petition was baseless because Tinubu wasn’t banned from entering the United States.

Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled that Obi and the Labour Party failed to prove that Tinubu was convicted of money laundering in the US, adding no record of criminal arrest or conviction was established against the APC candidate by the petitioners.

The judge added that Tinubu was not arraigned, did not take plea and there was no sentence of imprisonment imposed on him.

Details later…

