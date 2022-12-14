Labour Party postpones Ekiti, Ondo presidential rallies

The party blamed unavoidable and unusual circumstances beyond its control for the postponement.

The Labour Party announced this in a terse statement on Wednesday, December 1, 2022.

It, however, promised to announce new dates for its rally in the states.

“Due to some unavoidable and unusual circumstances beyond control, our earlier scheduled presidential campaign rally in Ekiti and Ondo for 15th and 16th December 2023 are hereby postponed. A new date will be announced. We regret the inconvenience caused by this,” the statement reads.

The party announced the development barely 24 hours after its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Baba Ahmed-Datti, had their campaign rally in Kogi State.

The Labour Party started its presidential campaign rallies on October 18 commencement but has not been keeping to its timetable.

The party’s rally in Kogi on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, was scheduled to hold on October 23.

Other rallies scheduled for October that failed to hold included the ones meant for Niger, Kwara, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River states.