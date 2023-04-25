Labour Party calls on DSS, EFCC to arrest Apapa, other suspended officials

This was made known in a statement, sighted by Pulse on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the party's website.

What happened

The suspended Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, had asked for the withdrawal of all pending cases of the party in various election tribunals.

This move has been described by the party as a "ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil".

LP calls on EFCC and DSS to arrest enemies

The party is also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard any letters from these ex-officials asking for the withdrawal of Peter Obi’s petition.

Whats going on?

The party's leadership suspects that these former officers of the party were planted to sabotage the party's efforts to offer Nigerians an alternative to the current governance.

The Labour Party also called for the tribunals to disregard any letters emanating from the suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, and the ex-officials of the party asking for the withdrawal of cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across the board.

The party also calls on the police, DSS, and EFCC to apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation.

Other LP announcements

The party also announced the appointment of Obiora Ifoh as Acting National Publicity Secretary in line with the party's constitution. The party informed all stakeholders, including the INEC, of its intention to hold its NEC in line with the provision of the law.

The party accused the suspended National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe, of gross misconduct, disobedience to the constitution of the Labour Party, and other acts. He was suspended for six months, and the suspension will depend on how he conducts himself while it lasts.