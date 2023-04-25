The sports category has moved to a new website.
Labour Party calls on DSS, EFCC to arrest Apapa, other suspended officials

Ima Elijah

Labour Party is facing challenges from within, as some of its members allegedly plot against it, and the party is taking steps to ensure that justice is served and democracy is not compromised.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.
Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

This was made known in a statement, sighted by Pulse on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on the party's website.

The suspended Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, had asked for the withdrawal of all pending cases of the party in various election tribunals.

This move has been described by the party as a "ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil".

The party is also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard any letters from these ex-officials asking for the withdrawal of Peter Obi’s petition.

The Labour Party also announced the appointment of Obiora Ifoh as Acting National Publicity Secretary in line with the party's constitution.

The suspended Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, along with other suspended members, including Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anselem Eragbe, and Abayomi Arabambi, are allegedly plotting to frustrate the party's victory in the tribunals and derail democracy.

The party's leadership suspects that these former officers of the party were planted to sabotage the party's efforts to offer Nigerians an alternative to the current governance.

The Labour Party also called for the tribunals to disregard any letters emanating from the suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, and the ex-officials of the party asking for the withdrawal of cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across the board.

The party also calls on the police, DSS, and EFCC to apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation.

The party also announced the appointment of Obiora Ifoh as Acting National Publicity Secretary in line with the party's constitution. The party informed all stakeholders, including the INEC, of its intention to hold its NEC in line with the provision of the law.

The party accused the suspended National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe, of gross misconduct, disobedience to the constitution of the Labour Party, and other acts. He was suspended for six months, and the suspension will depend on how he conducts himself while it lasts.

The party described it as ludicrous that Eragbe, who committed a crime and forged signatures upon which he was suspended over six months ago, would turn around to call people an imposter, and questioned who the real imposter was.

Ima Elijah

