As people of Kogi State troop out to vote in the governorship and senatorial elections in the state, Senator Dino Melaye gets some of his fans excited as he buys ‘akara’ for them.

In a video circulating on social media, the senator contesting to represent the people of Kogi West senatorial district stopped by at the shop of a woman selling akara (bean-cake) and bought some bean cakes for his followers.

In the video, the senator handed some Naira notes to the woman while the people, who had gathered around him dashed into the woman’s shop to have their bean-cakes.

Before voting started in the state on Saturday, November 16, 2019, Melaye had earlier gone to his polling centre at PU 004, Ayetoro ward 1 in Ijumu Local Government to bless the ballot boxes.