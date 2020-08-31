The Party, in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, on Monday in Lokoja, said it accepted in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court and left the “final judgment in the hands of God.”

It commended the party’s flag bearers in the Nov. 16, 2019 Governorship Election, Mr Musa Wada, and his running mate, Mr Sam Aro, for their perseverance.

“While the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than to accept it and go ahead to appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party,” the party said.

The party also appreciated its legal team and paid tribute to all those who either died, got maimed or injured during the election.

“We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say,” the party said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeals by Musa Wada of the PDP and Natasha Akpoti of Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenging Bello’s re-election for lacking in merit.