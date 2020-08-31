The apex court in a unanimous judgment dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and upheld the concurrent decisions of the Court of Appeal and the majority judgment of the Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The lead judgment read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, held that the appellants were unable to prove allegations of electoral malpractices in the November 16 governorship election.

The apex court held that failure of the appellants to call polling units agents was fatal to their case, adding that the appellants merely dumped documents that could not be attached probate value.

Set to deliver Judgment in SDP’s appeal.