RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kaduna governorship aspirant visits Emir of Zazzau to seek royal blessing

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Dattijo also visited his Kwarbai A Ward and the Zaria Local Government APC offices.

Kaduna governorship aspirant visits Emir of Zazzau to seek royal blessing. (Daily Trust)
Kaduna governorship aspirant visits Emir of Zazzau to seek royal blessing. (Daily Trust)

One of the gubernatorial aspirants in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi aka Dattijo has visited the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli in continuation his political consultation.

Recommended articles

Dattijo is a Prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero, of the Fulato-Borno ruling dynasty of Zazzau.

During the two-day consultation visit, Dattijo received the blessings and prayers of His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau in his Palace.

The Emir, who extolled the leadership qualities and moral upbringing of the aspirant, advised him to carry out his campaigns with decorum and respect for other aspirants seeking similar electoral positions across party lines.

Earlier, Dattijo conferred with members of his ancestral home in Amaru where the leader of the entire family, Walin Zazzau, Engr. Aminu Umar offered prayers and blessings for the aspirant.

Dattijo also visited his Kwarbai A Ward and the Zaria Local Government APC offices.

He also consulted with leadership and executives from the 13 political wards of the party in Zaria. Party executives and members were visibly excited and declared support for his aspiration.

The APC Chairperson of Zaria Local Government, Hajiya Rakiya Adamu in her remarks said “Dattijo is our own Son, so this is our project. We will lead in mobilizing every support in Zaria and beyond for him”.

Dattijo also consulted with the Local Government Council Chairman, Hon Engr. Aliyu Idris Ibrahim and the member representing Zaria Birni Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Suleiman Dabo, Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and other key stakeholders of the party in Zaria local government area.

The consultations by Dattijo are build-up to the official declaration of his gubernatorial aspiration.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okowa congratulates Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu at 58

Okowa congratulates Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu at 58

Kaduna governorship aspirant visits Emir of Zazzau to seek royal blessing

Kaduna governorship aspirant visits Emir of Zazzau to seek royal blessing

EFCC punishes officer who leaked video showing ex-Anambra Gov Obiano in custody

EFCC punishes officer who leaked video showing ex-Anambra Gov Obiano in custody

Reps summon 17 NNPC subsidiaries over audit queries

Reps summon 17 NNPC subsidiaries over audit queries

Court sacks Cross River State Speaker, 19 lawmakers for defecting to APC

Court sacks Cross River State Speaker, 19 lawmakers for defecting to APC

FG to deworm 1 million pupils nationwide – Minister

FG to deworm 1 million pupils nationwide – Minister

NSCDC arrests suspects, seizes 6 trucks with adulterated diesel in A’Ibom

NSCDC arrests suspects, seizes 6 trucks with adulterated diesel in A’Ibom

Buhari summons Uzodinma, power minister, economic adviser

Buhari summons Uzodinma, power minister, economic adviser

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Trending

Osinbajo reportedly informs Buhari of his 2023 presidential ambition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari (Presidency)

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (The Nation)

2023 Presidency: Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi shares her 5-point agenda for Nigeria

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, Presidential aspirant