Kaduna Gov welcomes Appeal Court verdict affirming his election

Sani described the verdict as a “testament to the strength of our legal institutions, a win for democracy and a validation of the people’s will”.

This is contained in a statement by

Muhammad Shehu, Gov. Sani’s Chief Press Secretary was made available to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

While expressing joy and gratitude at the confirmation of his victory by the Appeal Court, Gov. Sani also extended a hand of fellowship to all opposing sides in a bid to move Kaduna State forward in tandem with the SUSTAIN Kaduna Agenda.

“Today, I received the news of the Appeal Court verdict, I acknowledge and appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of the Kaduna State Elections Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court for arriving at this verdict today.”

According to him, “I have always remained confident in our judicial process. It is now time to peacefully move forward and continue to work assiduously for the people of Kaduna without distractions as the task ahead of us is huge.”

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, appreciated the All Progressives Congress (APC) family, and the people of Kaduna for their support during the entire process.

He also urged the opposition to accept the verdict in good faith and as the will of the people.

“It is time to come together as one to move our great state forward,” Gov. Sani stated.