Kaduna election tribunal adjourns till Aug.7, for final addresses

The Judge also stated that all addresses should be presented and signed on or before Aug. 4.

Justice H.H Kereng said all addresses should be presented and signed on or before Aug. 4. Earlier, Counsel to the 2nd respondent, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), D.B Kwajafa who was slated to open defence applied to close their case.

“We have previewed evidences by the petitioners and that of the first respondent and we are of the view that we don’t need to call any witness,” he said.

Similarly, Counsel to the 3rd respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), H.S Gachi also said they won’t be calling any witness, and applied to close the case.

