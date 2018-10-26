news

Former president of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was applauded by the world for conceding defeat to the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari at the 2015 presidential elections, but it may have been to avoid ruling Nigeria during an economic recession.

A Federal minister Babatunde Fashola thinks so in a report published today by the Premium Times News.

Fashola reportedly mentioned this at a meeting "organised by the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed". The Premium Times confirms this in the report.

At the Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall in Ibadan, the minister blames the Jonathan administration for the debts inherited by his team.

”What was left behind were massive debts owed to contractors who had not been paid for three to five years and who had laid off thousands of workers and shut down equipment and plants.

”That was one of the reasons why the economy first went into, and, I suspect, one of the reasons they (Goodluck administration) quickly conceded defeat," says Fashola in a report by the Premium Times News.

Will Buhari be getting a phone call?

President Muhammadu Buhari who is also facing the danger of being sacked from office at next year's poll has commended his predecessor for his display of sportsmanship which is widely believed to have delivered Nigeria from potential violence.

Before the election result announcing Buhari as the president was made public by INEC, Jonathan reportedly called the incumbent over the phone to congratulate him on his victory.

For now, it is a tight contest between Buhari and the PDP's candidate Atiku Abubakar who has criticized the other for lacking a cutting edge in leadership.

One of Atiku's experiences being the former Vice-President of Nigeria has made him to think himself a better option compared to Buhari who recently launched the new International Terminal of the Port Harcourt Airport.

It is considered one of the big achievement of his administration committed to upgrading Nigeria's assets.