ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jandor's wife berated politicians sponsoring campaign of calumny on social media against her family and her husband because she was not with him.

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)
Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been some political propaganda about the family of the 45-year-old frontline contender for the number one seat in the state.

Adediran’s wife, who is based in America, had not been featuring in the political activities of her husband since the 2023 electioneering began.

ADVERTISEMENT

At an interactive session with PDP women and leaders in Lagos State, Mrs Adediran said that those following her husband would not work in vain, as the candidate remained passionate about quality life for all including women and children.

Adediran, who was full of smiles and excited with the mammoth crowd which received her assured them that life would be better with PDP at the helms of affairs in the state.

She berated politicians sponsoring campaign of calumny on social media against her family and her husband because she was not with him.

According to her, she has been part of her husband’s political movement and has always supported him even from her abode in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have been part of this movement and we, my husband and I agreed that he would be in Nigeria to drive the movement while I will be in the U.S.A with the children.

“It is disheartening what people do in the name of politics on the social media. I am not a social media person but I read everything they put up there,” she said.

Lauding women for supporting her husband’s vision for a better Lagos, Mrs Adediran said that though a lot had been done, much more could still be done before the end of campaign.

“I love you and even though the election is a few days from today, we still have so much to do together and I know that God will grant our efforts with success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do see everything that you all are doing. I see all of your movements and engagements as well as your efforts to help this movement. I sincerely say thank you to everyone.

“If anyone is telling you that you are working in vain, tell them you are not because you can see the movement growing and you have been focused.

“This movement is just starting, Though you have done a whole lot, but I want to let you know that it is just starting,” she said

Mrs Adediran, who noted that she had been so passionate about women and children, urged the women to believe in themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will make sure that all the women in this movement, not only here but also in Lagos, stand on their feet and believe in themselves.”

In his remarks, Adediran expressed confidence that without godfather, he would win the election and make the wealth of the state work for all residents.

The candidate said that he had God on his side and the people to defeat the ruling party.

The event, which took place at the PDP candidate’s campaign office in Ikeja, had in attendance the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele and PDP Ex-Board of Trustees member, Mrs Aduke Maina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, a former Lagos PDP Women Leader, Mrs Bisi Odunsi; Chairperson, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Chief Tanwa Olusi as well as the party’s women leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas and others attended the event.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event