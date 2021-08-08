It’s Enugu East’s turn to produce PDP governorship candidate in 2023 — Leaders

Enugu West said its position was in consonance with the zoning policy which the party leaders agreed on in 2013.

At a solidarity rally tagged, “Ife Emelu mma“ held at Awgu Local Government Area Secretariat on Saturday, PDP leaders agreed that it was the turn of Enugu East to produce the gubernatorial candidate in 2023.

Chairman of the Central Organising Committee of the rally, Sen. Ben Ndu, disclosed that the people of Enugu West were 100 per cent in support of the party’s zoning policy.

He said that the people of the Enugu West were in support of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his decision regarding his successor in 2023.

Ndu maintained that Enugu West firmly stood by the decision of the State Caucus of the PDP in 2013 that rotated the governorship position among the three senatorial zones.

He recalled that he seconded the motion for rotation moved by Chief Dubem Onyia at the said PDP Caucus meeting of July 7, 2013.

He said it was the 2013 agreement on rotation that produced the current governor who is from Enugu North.

Ndu recalled that PDP meeting of 2013 was attended by party leaders such as the then State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Vita Abba, and the erstwhile Governor, Sullivan Chime.

Others, he said, included the then Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and then then Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo.

Ndu reassured Ugwuanyi that the entire people of Enugu West were with him.

Addressing the rally, Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Enugu West for their unwavering confidence in his political leadership.

He reaffirmed the unflinching commitment of his administration to always act in the people’s best interest.

“It is significant that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District have willfully communicated their position without being goaded.

“ I assure you that we shall strive to sustain whatever has kept our state peaceful, united and on the path of development. In doing so, we shall consult, be just and equitable.

“The theme of today’s rally “Ife Emelu Mma“ sounded musical to me when I got the invitation, but having listened to all the speeches, I now understand the “Ife Emelu Mma“ mantra.

“It is both a statement of fact and a philosophy; a philosophy that situates and inspires a just and equitable dispensing of political leadership in our polity“, he said.