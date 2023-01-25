Stop going to Abeokuta, Obi pokes fun at Tinubu

This comes after a recent development that caught the former Lagos State Governor throwing subtle jabs at President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

Pulse reports that the APC Presidential candidate, while addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters at his campaign rally in Ogun State on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, alleged that the lingering fuel scarcity in the country was a plot designed to scuttle the upcoming elections.

He also faulted the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce new Naira notes, claiming that was intended to sabotage the election.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to sabotage it. Will you allow them?

“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.

“If you like increase price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election," Tinubu told the rally at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Obi mocks Tinubu: Reacting to the development via a statement by Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, Obi urged Tinubu's handlers to tell him to stop going to the Gateway state.

Recall that prior to the APC presidential primaries last year, Tinubu was in Abeokuta where he went into a tirade, calling out those he perceived to be working against his ambition including the state governor, Dapo Abiodun who he infamously referred to as 'Eleyi' - Yoruba condescending way of saying 'You.'

He also made a mockery of Buhari's previous electoral losses when he said the president failed (“O lule”) three times before he (Tinubu) came to his aid.

He didn't stop there, the then-aspirant also claimed that it was his turn to be president by saying “Emi lokan”.

Making reference to the incident, Obi wondered why his APC opponent always seemed to get things wrong anytime he goes to Abeokuta.

The statement read: “If I were to be Tinubu’s adviser, I would have advised him to stop going to Abeokuta. It was in the same Abeokuta that he made the gaffe of ‘Olule’ and how President Muhammadu Buhari was crying on TV, ’emi lokan’ and all that.

“Now, he (Tinubu) is saying the fuel scarcity is meant to make the elections fail and how they are going to take over power from them. Who are they or them?

“He could have been talking to the CBN governor (Godwin Emefiele) and the Minister of Petroleum and who is the minister of petroleum in this respect, President Muhammadu Buhari. The same man that Tinubu has been campaigning that he wants to take over from and continue the good work.