INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

Samson Toromade

1,081,947 have completed registration for their permanent voter card (PVC).

The CVR will recommence on October 4 [INEC]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, temporarily suspend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which resumed three months ago.

The agency launched an online portal on June 28 for Nigerians to commence the registration process ahead of a full physical registration exercise which commenced on July 26.

Spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said in a statement on Monday, September 20 that a total of 1,081,947 have completed registration for their permanent voter card (PVC).

More than 70% of them are youths between the ages of 18 and 34, and 41% are students, according to INEC's figures.

"On gender distribution, 555,872 (51.38%) are male and 526,075 (48.62%) are female," he said," Okoye said.

As of Monday, a total of 3,165,189 have pre-registered online since June, with 1,457,766 of them submitting applications for voter transfer, replacement of PVCs and update of their voter information records.

INEC will suspend the exercise from Tuesday and start displaying the register of new voters in compliance with the Electoral Act 2010.

The register will be displayed at INEC's local government offices nationwide for public scrutiny, allowing citizens to make claims and objections.

"The aim is to enable citizens assist the Commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list ahead of the cleaning up of the register before adding the fresh registrants to the current register and the printing of their Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) for future election," Okoye said.

The CVR will recommence on October 4.

Samson Toromade

