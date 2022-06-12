RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC rejects Akpabio as contender refuses to relinquish senatorial ticket

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The original holder of the APC senatorial ticket for Akwa Ibom North West has vowed not to relinquish it to Akpabio.

Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to recognise the primaries which produced Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district.

This is as the original holder of the ticket, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Udom Ekpoudom (retd) has vowed not to give up the spot for the former Governor.

Akpabio had contested for the party's presidential ticket but later withdrew from the race at the convention ground and endorsed the eventual winner, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Hours after his withdrawal, the state APC chairman, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, announced that he had been instructed by the national body to organise a rerun of the Akwa North West senatorial district following alleged infractions.

The rerun was held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and the results showed that Akpabio polled 478 votes, while Udom, who won the first primary, secured just three votes.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Igini, told Daily Trust on Sunday that INEC would only recognise the winner of the primaries monitored by the commission.

He debunked claims that the electoral umpire was present to monitor the rerun senatorial primaries where Akpabio emerged winner.

“The primaries was concluded on the 27th of last month, so I don’t know what you are talking about. The one that was conducted was monitored by INEC and the report has been submitted to Abuja.

“INEC is not aware of any senatorial primaries conducted on Thursday (June 9) that was monitored by INEC, none,” he stated.

The REC also reaffirmed that the APC will not field a governorship candidate in the state, saying the primary that produced Mr Akanimo Udofia as the governorship flag-bearer was not monitored by INEC.

