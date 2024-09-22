ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Celebrations erupt inside Edo APC situation room after 16 of 18 LGs results

Nurudeen Shotayo

APC governors and officials are in a celebratory mood as INEC continues to release results from local government areas in the Edo governorship election.

Following the end of voting in the Saturday, September 21, 2024, governorship contest, the electoral commission commenced the results announcement at its Head Office which also doubles as collation centre in Benin, the state capital on Sunday.

As of the time of filing this report, results from 16 out of 18 local government areas where the election took place had been announced with the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo leading with a 48,595 margin.

Okpebholo polled 244,549 votes, leaving his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenger, Asue Ighodalo in second with 195,954 votes while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party trailed in third place with 13,348 votes.

The INEC's Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, has suspended collation till 5 pm Sunday when results from the two remaining local governments will be ready.

However, the margin of lead appeared to have triggered celebration in the APC camp as video from its situation room showed governors, supporters, and officials singing praise songs in anticipation of victory.

Among the governors spotted in the room were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State all of whom sang along with the elated crowd.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

