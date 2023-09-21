I'm missing you, please forgive me - Shaibu begs Obaseki

The duo have been at loggerheads in recent months over Shaibu's ambition to succeed Obaseki as the governor of Edo State in 2024.

Addressing journalists in Benin City on Thursday, September 21, 2023, the apologetic Deputy Governor appealed to Obaseki to bury the hatchet.

“I use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together,” Shaibu pleaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. So Mr. Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry. I need us to work together to finish well and strong.”

Earlier in the week, the Deputy Governor was denied access to the Edo government house by security operatives. This comes after his office was relocated to a place outside the premises.

However, Shaibu appeared not to be too concerned about the development and even confirmed to journalists that he had resumed at his new office, notwithstanding the repair that still needs to be done to make the place conducive.

“We have resumed but there is still a lot of work to be done there.

“There is no problem about it. The governor has asked us to go there. Like I have always tried to prove, I am a loyal servant and nothing has changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I took a personal vow to support my governor and you can see my Catholic people are here. When I took a vow with God, nothing can change it and I wish that the relationship that we had will come back in the next few days and weeks.

“I am missing my governor and by the grace of God, He will touch the governor’s heart and touch all of us and even those that are between us.

“I mean well. If there is any mistake I have made as a human, it is not out of wickedness because I know I’m not wicked. I have an immaculate heart.”

The whole kerfuffle between Obaseki and Shaibu began with the controversial court injunction secured by the latter to forestall any attempt by the Edo State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against him.

Following this, the governor accused his deputy of plotting to overthrow him, leading to the full escalation of the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT