Edo deputy governor withdraws lawsuit against Obaseki following mediation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shaibu thanks Governor Obaseki for choosing the path of peace.

Eno state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shuaib. [Guardian]
Eno state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shuaib. [Guardian]

This decision was conveyed through a statement issued by Shaibu, which was made available to the press in Benin on Tuesday, September 05, 2023. The withdrawal of the lawsuit, according to Shaibu, was prompted by the intervention of respected stakeholders within the state.

The initial lawsuit sought a restraining order against Governor Obaseki, the Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service, the Chief Judge of the state, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly. The purpose of the legal action was to prevent the deputy governor's removal from office.

In the statement, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Shaibu articulated the basis for his decision. "Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edo indigenes, Nigerians and party leaders, traditional rulers, and my Archbishop, Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese, on the issues that led to my going to Court, I have instructed my solicitors to withdraw the suit forthwith," he stated.

He further reiterated his directive, saying, "I, Comrade Philip Shaibu, have authorised and instructed my solicitors to withdraw the suit forthwith."

Shaibu extended his appreciation to the well-meaning Nigerians, party leaders, traditional rulers, and Archbishop Akubeze for their invaluable support, counsel, and encouragement, all aimed at fostering peace and unity in Edo State.

Additionally, Shaibu expressed gratitude towards Governor Obaseki, referring to him as his boss, mentor, and brother, for choosing the path of peace.

Edo deputy governor withdraws lawsuit against Obaseki following mediation

