ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obaseki assigns Shaibu's office as location for annual investment summit

Ima Elijah

Governor Obaseki's previously said one-story building is under renovation.

Court stops Obaseki’s impeachment moves against Deputy, Shuaib. [Guardian]
Court stops Obaseki’s impeachment moves against Deputy, Shuaib. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Alaghodaro, a Benin term symbolising progress and advancement, was initiated by Governor Obaseki's administration.

The decision to repurpose the deputy governor's office for the summit comes as a twist, considering Governor Obaseki's previous assertion of renovating the one-story building.

A confidential memo dated September 18, 2023, recently leaked, reveals Governor Obaseki's directive to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the memo, Obaseki instructs the SSG to promptly allocate the deputy governor's office to the Alaghodaro summit's board of trustees, positioning it conveniently near the New Festival Hall of Government House, the chosen venue for the summit.

The New Festival Hall was until recently occupied by Comrade Philip Shaibu, who has now been relocated to a new office at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin.

Reports suggest that the two may be at odds over the governor's succession plans.

It is worth noting that Comrade Philip Shaibu withdrew his anti-impeachment lawsuit against Governor Obaseki on September 5, 2023, but has continued to express his determination to contest the gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 12, 2024.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia State directs government officials who have served 8 years to retire

Abia State directs government officials who have served 8 years to retire

Security agencies neutralise 21 suspected bandits in Kebbi - Official

Security agencies neutralise 21 suspected bandits in Kebbi - Official

Obaseki assigns Shaibu's office as location for annual investment summit

Obaseki assigns Shaibu's office as location for annual investment summit

FG partners NESG to attract investment in water resources development

FG partners NESG to attract investment in water resources development

Assembly urges Delta Govt to tackle cases of prostitution, drug abuse

Assembly urges Delta Govt to tackle cases of prostitution, drug abuse

Femi Falana promises justice for late rapper MohBad

Femi Falana promises justice for late rapper MohBad

'A strong pillar in my journey to success' - Tinubu praises First Lady @63

'A strong pillar in my journey to success' - Tinubu praises First Lady @63

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

Kano Gov rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Kano Gov rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu locked out of his office [Leadership]

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

Olusegun Obasanjo says Oyo State monarchs must show respect to Governor Seyi Makinde [Premium Times]

Obasanjo stands firm, insists Oyo monarchs respect Governor Makinde

Daniel Bwala. [Twitter:@BwalaDaniel]

BREAKING: Atiku's spokesperson Bwala alleges plot to silence him

Atiku Abubakar (middle) the Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election flanked by the party's Board of Trustee's members. (Punch)

We won’t allow you to turn Nigeria into one-party state  —  PDP tells APC