I’m in Edo governorship race to win – Ex-NBA president Akpata

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpata, who delved into his early life, noted that he lost his mother at the age of 19 when he was taking his final examinations as a law student at the University of Benin.

Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata [Twitter:@thecableng]
Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata [Twitter:@thecableng]

Akpata, who made this known in Benin during his 51st birthday celebration, also shocked his well-wishers, party faithful and supporters when disclosed that he was a cancer survivor.

He noted that he was diagnosed with stage three cancer over 10 years ago and had multiple surgeries, adding that he was declared cancer-free in the past five years.

He stated that the celebration was not only to mark his birthday but also to thank God for his life over the years

He said “You may have noticed me dancing around the hall. I am dancing with thanksgiving because I turned 51 years old today. It is a miracle that I am still standing.

He explained that his mother died before the age of 49, noting that if not for God’s blessings and mercies upon his life, his stories would have been different.

“The loss of a mother at that critical stage in one’s life can just turn things around but God was there and He has been there in all these 31 years till date.

“I became a lawyer, I started my legal career, I set up a law firm in conjunction with my elder brother and ultimately I became the President of the NBA.

“So you understand why I am excited, why I am happy, why I am grateful to God and that is why I have gathered friends and family members here to celebrate with me,” he added.

Speaking further on his aspiration, Akpata said that the Labour Party had received him warmly into the party, adding that the party would win the governorship election come 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries present at the occasion included the Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Chris Nehikhare, the state Commissioner for Information.

Others are Oluwole Uzi, the commissioner for Justice and Attorney- General of Edo State, Ken Mozia (SAN), Chairman, Benin branch of the NBA, Nosa Edo-Osagie, and Yusuf Al-Samad Kadiri (SAN), among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

