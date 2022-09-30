RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sowore caused a brief drama when he challenged the APC vice presidential candidate over Tinubu's whereabouts.

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.
Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

The peace pact: The event, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC), was to get presidential candidates in the 2023 elections committed to a peaceful and issue-based campaigns.

However, while other frontline presidential candidates including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Abubakar Atiku, Labour Party's Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party(NNPP), were present, Tinubu sent his running mate, Kashim Shettima to represent him.

Sowore kicks: In a video that went viral shortly after the event on Thursday, September 29, 2022, Sowore seemed to have caused quite a stir at the event when he challenged Shettima over seating arrangement.

The AAC presidential candidate objected to the former Borno State Governor sitting at the frontrow where other presidential candidates were seated.

Sowore's word in the video:I confronted him (Shettima). Why is he sitting here when Tinubu is not here? If I was sitting there, I would not stand up for him, because Tinubu is the one who is supposed to be here. You can’t be running in Nigeria for presidency in absentia.

Sowore tackles Abacha's man: Also at the event, the Sahara Reporters publisher was also seen engaging the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance and former Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.).

In the video he posted on his Facebook page, Sowore said, “At the presidential “Peace Accord” signing ceremony event in Abuja, a chance to tell Abacha’s henchman Al-Mustapha some truths! … Kashim Shettima ought not be allowed to sit where presidential candidates should sit…I challenged him too!

