Tinubu went to rest in London to avoid disturbance in Lagos, Abuja - APC Chieftain

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu has been absent in public for about one week sparking rumours regarding his health and whereabouts.

Questions over Tinubu's whereabouts: This comes after days of speculation regarding the whereabouts of Tinubu as some Nigerians claimed that the former Lagos State Governor was flown out of the country for urgent medical attention.

The public inquest became more intense after the APC presidential candidate failed to show up at the peace pact signing ceremony on Thursday, September 29, 2022, where he was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu is in London: But, speaking on the ARISE TV Programme, Oyalowo dismissed the rumours of an ill-health, adding that Tinubu is hale and hearty

He said Tinubu travelled to London to get some deserved rest after a grueling time in Nigeria where he was involved in several strategic sessions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Oyalowo said London became the choice destination for Tinubu because he found it difficult to unwind in Lagos and Abuja due to plethora of requests from guests.

Oyalowo's word:Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in London. He cannot rest in Lagos, they will not let him rest. He came to Abuja most of the time, and they will still not let him rest. This man has been working for an average of 20 hours in the 24 hours in each day. So reasonable people thought he should leave the country because people will not let him rest since the campaign is coming soon.

“The invitation for the peace accord came after Tinubu left the country. Even his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was not in town, he had to leave what he was doing in Maiduguri.”

