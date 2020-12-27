Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has refuted the claim that he plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

The governor in a radio programme recently said he has not seen any reason why he should leave the PDP

There have been rumours that the governor and his loyalists would defect to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) before the end of the year.

While reacting to a question on the claim during the programme, Ikpeazu said, “I do not see any reason why I should leave the PDP for any other political party. The music of politics as it plays differs from one state to another. Here in Abia, the people are comfortable with the PDP and I think the aspirations of Ndi Abia will be met and achieved under the platform of the PDP”.

The governor, who recently suspended his Chief of Staff, Dr. ACB Agbazuere for showering cash on Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje stressed that “nobody has been able to convince me that there is a better party for us here in Abia than the PDP. I am a strong member of the PDP and a leader in the party. In fact, I am the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum”.

He further said he would rather be a conductor in a moving vehicle than be the driver of a stationary vehicle.