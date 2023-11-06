IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

While gearing up for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Imo state slated for November 11, 2023, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the reassignment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Barde, to special duties at the Force Headquarters.
The redeployment of CP Barde follows widespread outrage from Organised Labour, who accused him of complicity in the recent attack on NLC President.
The statement was made public by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Sunday, 5th November 2023.
The redeployment is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing security measures, fostering transparency, and preserving the integrity of electoral security management.
While stating that this action does not imply any wrongdoing on the part of the affected officer, the IGP is determined to provide a secure environment for all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and citizens.
He calls on everyone to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies, urging strict adherence to the law to facilitate a smooth and successful election, thereby upholding democratic principles.
What you should know
The redeployment of CP Barde follows widespread outrage from Organised Labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress, who accused him of complicity in the recent attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State.
Governor Hope Uzodimma, who is seeking re-election, has vehemently denied any involvement in the attack on the labour leader.
The IGP, addressing concerns regarding the upcoming polls, assured the public that the police have effectively addressed all potential threats in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.
He noted that periodic efforts to mop up arms would be in place before, during, and after the elections. Additionally, he stated that the police would respond promptly to incidents of vote buying and other electoral offenses, strictly adhering to the provisions of electoral laws.
Offenders engaging in vote buying will face appropriate prosecution, and policemen's allowances will be disbursed punctually.
