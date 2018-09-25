Pulse.ng logo
I will not let you down - Atiku tells PDP delegates

The assurance was given in a letter to PDP faithful which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation has assured delegates to the forthcoming convention of the People’s Democratic  Party (PDP)  that the former Vice President will not let them down if chosen as the Presidential candidate of the party.

The letter was signed by Mr Segun Showunmi, the Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the  PDP primaries have been scheduled to hold from Oct.5 to Oct. 6.

Showunmi urged the delegates to support Atiku Abubakar in his bid for the nation’s highest office by voting for him in the presidential primaries.

He also charged the delegates to stand by what they believe in as the party undertakes the processes to elect its flag bearer for the Presidential Ticket.

“… As you stood for what you believe in, you will never fall. And as you take a stand with us in these upcoming elections, you will never stand alone in Nigeria or anywhere else you may find yourself outside our borders.

“As we stand together to get our beloved country Nigeria working again, the coming victory shall be yours,’’ the former vice president said in the letter.

ALSO READ: I will rule for only one term - Atiku Abubakar

The Spokesman also said that the delegates “ are charged with the highest obligation to himself or to herself, to the young ones below voting age, to the unborn generations, and to your country, Nigeria.

“ Every four years, our Constitution bestows this privilege and responsibility to the most responsible hands in the country…You!’’

Showunmi said: Atiku ‘’ is the aspirant of choice, and by the Divine Grace of God, he will become the PDP candidate of choice in a few days, but none of this can be achieved without you.

“I hereby appeal to each and every one of you to take the power into your hands, and encourage your leaders to work together and put `The Man with the Plan’ on the Ballot”.

