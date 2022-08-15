RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I have broken no law accepting Tinubu’s appointment – Keyamo

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“I am sorry to disappoint them, but I will serve my country and I will serve my party,” - Keyamo

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

The call for Festus Keyamo's resignation: A civil society organisation (CSO), The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), had asked Keyamo to resign as a minister, to enable him carry out his campaign appointment objectively.

Keyamo's response: However, in a statement on Sunday, August 14, 2022, Keyamo said TMG is being sponsored by opposition parties.

“For instance, in 2015, my brother, special duties minister, Kabiru Turaki, served as the deputy director-general (North) of the PDP/Jonathan campaign council. These characters kept mum. So, you can be sure that this is PDP speaking through one of their NGOs.

“I am a full member of my party, the APC, and I am entitled to participate in party activities. My dues to my party are deducted every month from my meagre salary and sent to the party.

“Being a director in a campaign council is like every other party activity. They want to deny me my fundamental human right to freedom of association because I am a minister.

“Thirdly, there is no conflict of interests. I fail to see any. Am I using public resources to campaign? Not at all. We have an APC campaign office and I have my well-furnished private chambers, better equipped than my minister’s office.

“Even the car I use for media interviews is not a ministry car. Since I became a minister, the ministry has not provided a single car for my personal use. I have been sacrificing for the nation with my personal cars and resources.

“This is now on record and my permanent secretary can attest to this. I grant interviews after my day’s work or at weekends or at break time.

“Fourthly, campaign directors are volunteers; at least I am. We are not paid a single salary or allowance for our work, so the allegation of double privilege (whatever that means) is incorrect.

“Fiftly, what does the law say? Section 84 of the Electoral Act clearly states that political appointees are to resign if they are to contest for any party position or any public office. No mention was made of ad hoc appointments for party activities. So, strictly speaking, no law is being violated here.

“Therefore, the so-called position of these people are untenable, ill-informed and consequently rejected. They are jittery about the stout defence of our party and government we are putting up and the unblemished projection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (our candidate) that we are making.

“I am sorry to disappoint them, but I will serve my country and I will serve my party,” Keyamo said.

What you should know: In April 2018, Keyamo was appointed as the director of Strategic Communications of the 2019 re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have broken no law accepting Tinubu’s appointment – Keyamo

I have broken no law accepting Tinubu’s appointment – Keyamo

Osun to hold Local Government elections on Oct. 15

Osun to hold Local Government elections on Oct. 15

APC low on funds as staff lament salary delay

APC low on funds as staff lament salary delay

Fact-check: Ghanaian President didn’t ask Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

Fact-check: Ghanaian President didn’t ask Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

Peter Obi’s camp replies ‘Atiku’s attack dog’, Dino Melaye

Peter Obi’s camp replies ‘Atiku’s attack dog’, Dino Melaye

China reaffirms commitment to sustaining cooperation with Africa

China reaffirms commitment to sustaining cooperation with Africa

'I Just dey laff', El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

'I Just dey laff', El-rufai mocks Peter Obi 2m man match in Kaduna

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (Punch)

Obidients: Peter Obi backs Bola Tinubu’s call for issue-based campaign

Akeredolu (GuradianNG)

I'll have no problem if Peter Obi becomes president- APC's Akeredolu