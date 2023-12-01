I congratulate my brother – Edo Governor Obaseki felicitates Deputy Shaibu

The governor expressed profound gratitude for Shaibu's unwavering support throughout their seven years of shared governance.

Despite rumors of a political feud between the two leaders, Governor Obaseki took a moment to commend Deputy Governor Shaibu for his relentless commitment and vigour in spearheading the state's transformative agenda.

The governor credited Shaibu as an instrumental force in Edo's developmental journey, stating the Deputy Governor's vital role in the progress the state has witnessed.

The political landscape in Edo has been stirred by speculations regarding Governor Obaseki's preference for boardroom guru and lawyer Itua Ighodalo as his successor.

In contrast, Deputy Governor Shaibu has publicly declared his intention to contest the governorship seat, a move that reportedly goes against the governor's wishes.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Obaseki acknowledged not only Shaibu's political contributions but also his exceptional qualities as a family man.

The governor highlighted Shaibu's role as an admirable husband and father, underscoring the Deputy Governor's commitment to both public service and family life.

Governor Obaseki's words echoed appreciation for his deputy's dedication, stating, "I congratulate my brother, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu on his 54th birthday.

"I thank him immensely for his support in the course of our drive for the development of our state in the last seven years. I also acknowledge the energy and vigour he has brought to bear as this administration embarked on the onerous task of bringing transformational change and development to Edo State.