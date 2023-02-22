Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

During a briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the National Vice Chairman, South South of the Labour Party, Favour Reuben, accused Wike of acting out of self-interest.

What Labour Party's chieftain said: Reuben argued that Wike's previous descriptions of the APC as cancer and the PDP as malaria meant that he should have sought a cure for these "deadly diseases" in the form of Peter Obi instead.

In his words: “We are hearing that our Governor (Wike, who few years back declared our state as a Christian State because he was running for election, has made a U-turn overnight and suddenly decided to form an alliance with Muslim – Muslim ticket because of his personal interest.

“The Wike we all know is not a coward that will surreptitiously ask his PDP followers to work for Tinubu of the APC without coming out openly, but if this is true, then we are in trouble and our PVCs should speak for us, being the only tool at our disposal to usher in a Government that will ameliorate our suffering, both at the State and Federal level.

“Secondly, our Governor (Wike) said APC is cancer, while PDP is malaria, so I will be expecting the Governor to look for the cure of these deadly diseases and the only cure is the Labour Party driven by Peter Gregory Obi, who has been tested and trusted in Governance.”