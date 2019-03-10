Hon. Temitope Olatoye popularly known as Sugar, member of the House of Representatives from Oyo state is dead.

According to reports, the lawmaker was reportedly shot in the eye by unknown gunmen in Ibadan during the governorship election on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The assailants who shot Sugar were allegedly said to be supporters of his political rival, Hon. Adigun Ahmed also known as Murphy.

According to Vanguard, there had been a disagreement between the dead lawmaker and Murphy before he was attacked.

Sugar was rushed to University College Hospital(UCH) in Ibadan where he later died.

The lawmaker’s death has also been confirmed by the spokesman of UCH.