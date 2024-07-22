Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

She clarified that the individuals spreading these allegations are affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have no connection to the Labour Party.

Pulse reports that the Nollywood legend was suspended as a party member in her ward in the Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that her suspension was contained in a letter written to the Labour Party Chairman of the Asari Toru LGA and signed by the Ward Chairman, Ajalamonia Ibama, the Secretary, Lole Amacheer and the Treasurer, Emmanuel Ibamathe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women's leader, Osaki Dieypiriye, and the Publicity Secretary, Osaki Dokubo, also signed the letter.

Debunking the assertions of her suspension, Dokubo revealed that the rumour peddlers were not card-carrying members of the party but members of the PDP.

She said, "I ran as Labour Party's candidate for Akuku Toru/Asari Toru federal constituency in 2023, and then the campaign started. I lived in my community for six months straight. The only time I came to Port Harcourt was to buy food.

"So I know these people. For instance, the guy who signed, Ajalamonia, is a PDP card-carrying boy who twice tried to disrupt my campaign until he was called to order and told not to try it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Osaki Dokubo, a first cousin, who is the ward coordinator for PDP. He could not even campaign for me, even with the blood relationship, because, at the time, the governor had given all of them instructions on what to do to people who were from any other party campaigning in the communities."