Here is why Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate

Nigeria is believed to have a better chance of overcoming its challenges if Atiku and Peter Obi are able to make the challenging trip down to the Aso Villa in the coming elections.

Peter Obi is considered fit for a VP job because of his leadership skills especially when it concerns managing a venture.

A possibility of nationwide prosperity has been identified as a reason why PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar picked Peter Obi as his running mate in next year's election.

In a statement released by Otunba Gbenga Daniel who is the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Obi is a man with leadership skills having handled managerial roles at different corporations.

According to The Nation News in a report published today, the combination of Atiku and his running mate is a sure path to a better Nigeria. It gathered this in Daniel's statement.

"This ticket will be able to steer our nation back on the path of progress, economic prosperity and unity.

“He is also a graduate of several international and national institutions such as the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London School of Economics, Columbia Business School, Institute of Management, Switzerland, Kellogg Graduate School, Oxford University and Cambridge University.

“In public service, he has led various divisions some of which includes: Member, Presidential Economic Management Team; Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, and the Governor of Anambra State.

“Peter Obi is an astute professional who has laid his footprints across the corporate world. He was the Chairman, Board of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC); former Chairman, Fidelity Bank PLC; former Chairman, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank; former Chairman, Future Views Securities; former Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria; former Chairman, Next International Nigeria; former Director, Guardian Express Bank PLC; former Director, Chams Nigeria PLC; former Director, Emerging Capital: former Director, Card Centre PLC.

“He is a member of the British Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)."

Atiku has a chance to gather Igbo support in next year's election having picked Peter Obi as a running mate.

Many Nigerians on Twitter agree with Atiku's interest in Obi in many tweets confirming satisfaction over the partnership.

Getting Igbo votes won't be a problem to worry about according to those who shared their thoughts.

Ayodele Johnson

