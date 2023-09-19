ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Govt officials in Jigawa will be held accountable for performance - Gov. Namadi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor plans to fast track activities of MDAs by defining performance indicators, which they would be held accountable.

Malam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State (Credit:DailyPost)
Malam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State (Credit:DailyPost)

Recommended articles

Namadi said this while declaring open a two-day retreat for members of the Jigawa State Executive Council and other top government officials which began in Kaduna on Monday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (PERL) Accountable, Responsive and Capable Government (ARC) (PERL-ARC) programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the event was “Accelerating socio-economic development for a greater Jigawa.” Namadi, who underscored the importance of the retreat, emphasised the invaluable partnership with development organisations such as FCDO, UNICEF, Save the Children, among others.

Recognising the retreat’s comprehensive agenda and critical role in achieving the state’s development goals, Gov. Namadi encouraged all participants to think creatively and innovatively to ensure the retreat’s objectives yield transformative outcomes.

Also speaking on the ongoing challenges faced by the state despite several years of success stories across various sectors, he expressed concern about key human development indices that continued to depict a grim picture despite the significant achievements.

He lamented that the challenges have persisted, as evident in the 2022 Multiple Indicator Cluster (MICS) Survey Report.

Highlighting the need for a revised approach to implementing initiatives and interventions, Namadi stressed the importance of practical improvements in the socio-economic well-being of Jigawa citizens with measurable impacts on national surveys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, the governor emphasised the significance of efficient resource utilisation, effective public expenditure, and financial management systems. He proposed the establishment of a robust monitoring and evaluation system to continually appraise performances across sectors and take remedial measures when necessary.

Namadi, therefore, urged the participants to actively engage in the retreat proceedings, by recognising that issues discussed are pivotal for sector-level success and overall government performance. He expressed optimism regarding the retreat’s fruitful outcomes and its contribution to making Jigawa a greater and better state.

Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, outlined the retreat’s objectives, which included familiarising participants with the policy and governance environment and implementing the governor’s commitments outlined during his inaugural speech on May 29th.

Also, the representative of the FCDO, Abubakar Tijjani, restated the organisation’s commitment to advancing the state’s 12-point agenda and pledged continued partnership with the Jigawa State Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu invites DSS to join police to investigate Mohbad’s death

Sanwo-Olu invites DSS to join police to investigate Mohbad’s death

NTI DG denies allegation of fraudulent practices, removing Registrar

NTI DG denies allegation of fraudulent practices, removing Registrar

Lagos CP parades 3 people suspected of killing Senator Adeola's aide

Lagos CP parades 3 people suspected of killing Senator Adeola's aide

Police arrest 36-year old man for allegedly raping neighbour’s wife

Police arrest 36-year old man for allegedly raping neighbour’s wife

Govt officials in Jigawa will be held accountable for performance - Gov. Namadi

Govt officials in Jigawa will be held accountable for performance - Gov. Namadi

Enugu Govt begins sealing of illegal mining sites within State

Enugu Govt begins sealing of illegal mining sites within State

Non-kinetic operations yielding results, bandits surrendering - DHQ

Non-kinetic operations yielding results, bandits surrendering - DHQ

First Lady, governors’ wives move to address 'Japa' syndrome

First Lady, governors’ wives move to address 'Japa' syndrome

Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract

Katsina Govt sack district head for presiding over marriage contract

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu locked out of his office [Leadership]

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

Onochie characterised Obi's actions as an attempt to manipulate his supporters into seeking a violent change of government.

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Attah's win was met with resistance by the Eti-Osa residents and was further challenged in court by opposing parties

Tribunal removes Atta of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Olusegun Obasanjo says Oyo State monarchs must show respect to Governor Seyi Makinde [Premium Times]

Obasanjo stands firm, insists Oyo monarchs respect Governor Makinde