Govt officials in Jigawa will be held accountable for performance - Gov. Namadi

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa state, has announced plans to fast track activities of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by defining specific and performance indicators to which they would be held accountable.

Namadi said this while declaring open a two-day retreat for members of the Jigawa State Executive Council and other top government officials which began in Kaduna on Monday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn (PERL) Accountable, Responsive and Capable Government (ARC) (PERL-ARC) programme.

The theme of the event was “Accelerating socio-economic development for a greater Jigawa.” Namadi, who underscored the importance of the retreat, emphasised the invaluable partnership with development organisations such as FCDO, UNICEF, Save the Children, among others.

Recognising the retreat’s comprehensive agenda and critical role in achieving the state’s development goals, Gov. Namadi encouraged all participants to think creatively and innovatively to ensure the retreat’s objectives yield transformative outcomes.

Also speaking on the ongoing challenges faced by the state despite several years of success stories across various sectors, he expressed concern about key human development indices that continued to depict a grim picture despite the significant achievements.

He lamented that the challenges have persisted, as evident in the 2022 Multiple Indicator Cluster (MICS) Survey Report.

Highlighting the need for a revised approach to implementing initiatives and interventions, Namadi stressed the importance of practical improvements in the socio-economic well-being of Jigawa citizens with measurable impacts on national surveys.

Speaking further, the governor emphasised the significance of efficient resource utilisation, effective public expenditure, and financial management systems. He proposed the establishment of a robust monitoring and evaluation system to continually appraise performances across sectors and take remedial measures when necessary.

Namadi, therefore, urged the participants to actively engage in the retreat proceedings, by recognising that issues discussed are pivotal for sector-level success and overall government performance. He expressed optimism regarding the retreat’s fruitful outcomes and its contribution to making Jigawa a greater and better state.

Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, outlined the retreat’s objectives, which included familiarising participants with the policy and governance environment and implementing the governor’s commitments outlined during his inaugural speech on May 29th.