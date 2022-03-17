RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Soludo makes 3 top appointments, hours after he was sworn in

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.
Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Less than six hours after his inauguration as the sixth Governor of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has announced the appointment of three persons into his administration.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement containing the new appointments was released to newsmen by Mr Joe Anatune, on Thursday in Awka.

The statement announced the appointment of Prof. Osita Chukwulobelu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Dr Chukwudi Okoli as the Accountant General, while Mr Chinedu Nwoye was appointed as Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal lawmaker proposes 3-year validity for UTME results

Federal lawmaker proposes 3-year validity for UTME results

70% of Aro psychiatric hospital’s patients are drug addicts - Provost

70% of Aro psychiatric hospital’s patients are drug addicts - Provost

Drug bust: NDLEA warns terminal operators to reexamine customers

Drug bust: NDLEA warns terminal operators to reexamine customers

OAU appoints Prof Adebayo Bamire as new Vice-Chancellor

OAU appoints Prof Adebayo Bamire as new Vice-Chancellor

Gov Soludo makes 3 top appointments, hours after he was sworn in

Gov Soludo makes 3 top appointments, hours after he was sworn in

U.S. says fresh reports of Hushpuppi laundering $400k in prison is fake

U.S. says fresh reports of Hushpuppi laundering $400k in prison is fake

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Soludo apologises over fight between Obiano’s wife and Bianca at his inauguration

Soludo apologises over fight between Obiano’s wife and Bianca at his inauguration

ASUU Strike: Don’t engage in vices, NAPTAN warns students

ASUU Strike: Don’t engage in vices, NAPTAN warns students

Trending

Osinbajo reportedly informs Buhari of his 2023 presidential ambition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari (Presidency)

'Who's your father' - Wike blasts Obaseki's Deputy over Edo PDP crisis

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (The Nation)