ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that he approved the nominees after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state.

Governor-Caleb-Mutfwang-of-Plateau-State (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Governor-Caleb-Mutfwang-of-Plateau-State (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

The approval is contained in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Jos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor on July 27, submitted names of 16 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

According to the statement, the governor added the nominees after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state. The nominees are; Bashir Datti – Jos North LGA, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk- Pankshin LGA and Mrs Jamila Tukur – Qua’an Pan LGA.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie and Ndidi Elumelu, PDP candidate. [Politics Nigeria]

Tribunal nullifies LP candidate's election, declares PDP’s Elumelu winner

Peter-Obi-with-pro-Biafra-agitator-Simon-Ekpa (Credit: The Eagle Online)

Peter Obi raises alarm over fake picture of him with IPOB's Simon Ekpa

Governor Nasir El Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani have been at loggerheads which led to the exit of the latter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) [independent]

Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai