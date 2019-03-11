The Kano State Police Command has released the state's deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, hours after he was arrested alongside the state's commissioner in charge of local government and chieftaincy affair, Sule Garo.

The duo were arrested in the early hours of Monday, March 11, 2019 at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa local government area of the state.

They had reportedly arrived at the venue of the collation centre around 2am and began to disrupt the process, leading to delay in the announcement of results.

According to a report by BBC Hausa, the deputy governor has now been released later on Monday as a result of the immunity he enjoys from being prosecuted.

However, the commissioner was not released as he doesn't enjoy the same privilege and could get charged soon for unruly behaviour and other related charges.

Many are still waiting on the result of the March 9 Kano governorship election with Gawuna's principal, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, trailing in second place behind Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the result of 43 out of 44 local government areas announced, Ganduje has polled 953,522 votes, narrowly trailing behind Yusuf who has so far polled 960,004 votes.

Only the result from Nasarawa LGA is left to be announced by INEC before a winner is declared.