The Kano State Police Command has arrested the state's deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, for attempting to disrupt the collation of results of the state's March 9 governorship election.

The deputy governor was arrested at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside the state's commissioner in charge of local government and chieftaincy affair, Sule Garo, while collation was going on in the early hours of Monday, March 11, 2019.

According to a report by Premium Times, the two arrived at the venue of the state collation centre around 2am and began to disrupt the process, leading to delay in the announcement of results.

The action of the authorities to arrest the two officials protected them from the anger of some youths who were reportedly set to attack them.

While Gawuna is expected to be released without charges because he enjoys diplomatic immunity, it's not yet known what'll be the fate of Garo who doesn't enjoy the same privilege.

The action of the two officials is believed to have been influenced by the results already announced for the election with Gawuna's principal, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, trailing in second place behind Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the result of 43 out of 44 local government areas announced, Ganduje has polled 953,522 votes, narrowly trailing behind Yusuf who has so far polled 960,004 votes.