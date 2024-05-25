ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje parley northcentral APC stakeholders, drums support for Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

The meeting saw the attendance of the Governors of Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Benue states, as well as the Deputy Governor of Niger State.

Bola Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje.
Bola Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje. [Facebook]

He assured them that his leadership would establish new standards in the country's democracy and ensure the ongoing success of the APC government at all levels.

Ganduje urged party stakeholders and Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He highlighted that President Tinubu has not only started new projects but is also nearing completion of many projects from the previous administration.

During the APC North-central stakeholders meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa state, on Saturday, May 25, Ganduje called for the cooperation and support of all party members to achieve success as both a government and a ruling party.

Ganduje highlighted that President Tinubu's reforms are already benefiting Nigerians. He pointed to significant achievements such as reduced oil theft, less pipeline vandalism, and increased crude oil production under President Tinubu's administration.

Additionally, he mentioned that the compressed natural gas (CNG) initiative would help alleviate the difficulties caused by rising fuel prices.

Abdullahi Ganduje, SGF George Akume, and Gov Abdullahi Sule. [Original]
Abdullahi Ganduje, SGF George Akume, and Gov Abdullahi Sule.

Ganduje emphasised the need for party stakeholders to undertake extensive efforts to educate Nigerians about these challenges and the President's dedicated efforts to address them.

The National Chairman said, "I would like to reaffirm my commitment to the ideals of our great party to set new standards and benchmarks in the nation's democratic sphere and ensuring the sustenance and continuation of the APC government at all levels.

"Even though it is not yet an election period, we are reinvigorating the party to ensure that come 2027, we will retain and get new state governors, as well as Mr President, to secure another mandate to continue with his government's policies and programmes."

Other prominent stakeholders include; the immediate-past National Chairman of the APC Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Nasarawa state governor Tanko Almakura, former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Senator Banabas Gemade, Minister of Steel Development, Shaibu Abubakar Audu, Minister of Special Duty, Minister of State, Police, all party state chairmen, among several others.

Segun Adeyemi

