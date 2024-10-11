Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

This injunction reinforces Damagum’s leadership until the party’s upcoming national convention slated for December next year.

Justice Lifu’s order, delivered on Friday, October 11 came in response to a suit filed by Senator Umar El-Gash Maina, who raised concerns about an alleged plot within the party to prematurely replace Damagum.

According to Maina, influential PDP stakeholders have been “holding clandestine meetings” aimed at installing former Kogi State deputy governor Phillip Salawu as Damagum’s replacement. This alleged plan, Maina argued, is a direct violation of the party’s constitution.

The judge upheld Maina’s concerns, affirming that any alteration to PDP’s national leadership can only occur at a national convention or through a court order.

Citing Articles 42, 47, and 67 of the PDP’s constitution, Justice Lifu clarified, “National officers can only be elected at the party’s convention, not through informal agreements or unsanctioned meetings.”

He stressed that all PDP members must act in accordance with the party’s rules, adding that any attempts to deviate from the party’s guidelines risk undermining internal stability.

Maina, who chairs the PDP in Yobe State, argued that party members, particularly from the northern region, stood to be deprived of their rightful representation if Damagum’s tenure was prematurely ended.

His legal representative, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Joshua Musa, presented evidence indicating that letters had been submitted to the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, requesting intervention in the situation.

However, these letters reportedly went unheeded by the national secretary and the BoT members.

Justice Lifu, after reviewing the evidence and PDP’s constitutional articles, affirmed Maina’s position that Damagum’s tenure should remain intact until the scheduled convention.

“The northern region’s unexhausted four-year tenure cannot be truncated without a convention,” he ruled, warning that bypassing these established processes would “constitute an affront to the PDP Constitution.”

Court verdict

The court also rejected arguments from the PDP NEC and BoT, claiming that Maina lacked the legal standing to bring the case forward.

Justice Lifu underscored that the plaintiff, having presented his PDP membership card and highlighting key constitutional concerns, had sufficient interest to ensure the party’s constitution was respected.

The judge concluded that Maina’s suit was both justiciable and critical in preserving party stability and preventing the potential disenfranchisement of members in the northern region.