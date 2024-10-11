ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Lifu, after reviewing the evidence and PDP’s constitutional articles, affirmed Maina’s position that Damagum’s tenure should remain intact until the scheduled convention.

Embattled PDP acting-chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Embattled PDP acting-chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This injunction reinforces Damagum’s leadership until the party’s upcoming national convention slated for December next year.

Justice Lifu’s order, delivered on Friday, October 11 came in response to a suit filed by Senator Umar El-Gash Maina, who raised concerns about an alleged plot within the party to prematurely replace Damagum.

According to Maina, influential PDP stakeholders have been “holding clandestine meetings” aimed at installing former Kogi State deputy governor Phillip Salawu as Damagum’s replacement. This alleged plan, Maina argued, is a direct violation of the party’s constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge upheld Maina’s concerns, affirming that any alteration to PDP’s national leadership can only occur at a national convention or through a court order.

Citing Articles 42, 47, and 67 of the PDP’s constitution, Justice Lifu clarified, “National officers can only be elected at the party’s convention, not through informal agreements or unsanctioned meetings.”

He stressed that all PDP members must act in accordance with the party’s rules, adding that any attempts to deviate from the party’s guidelines risk undermining internal stability.

Maina, who chairs the PDP in Yobe State, argued that party members, particularly from the northern region, stood to be deprived of their rightful representation if Damagum’s tenure was prematurely ended.

His legal representative, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Joshua Musa, presented evidence indicating that letters had been submitted to the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, requesting intervention in the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these letters reportedly went unheeded by the national secretary and the BoT members.

Justice Lifu, after reviewing the evidence and PDP’s constitutional articles, affirmed Maina’s position that Damagum’s tenure should remain intact until the scheduled convention.

“The northern region’s unexhausted four-year tenure cannot be truncated without a convention,” he ruled, warning that bypassing these established processes would “constitute an affront to the PDP Constitution.”

The court also rejected arguments from the PDP NEC and BoT, claiming that Maina lacked the legal standing to bring the case forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Lifu underscored that the plaintiff, having presented his PDP membership card and highlighting key constitutional concerns, had sufficient interest to ensure the party’s constitution was respected.

The judge concluded that Maina’s suit was both justiciable and critical in preserving party stability and preventing the potential disenfranchisement of members in the northern region.

This ruling effectively bars any move to replace Damagum until PDP’s next national convention, underscoring the importance of following procedural protocols within the party as political tensions simmer ahead of the 2025 elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Tinubu’s UK visit linked to cabinet reshuffle - Okupe claims

Tinubu’s UK visit linked to cabinet reshuffle - Okupe claims

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike