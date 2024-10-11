ADVERTISEMENT
PDP NWC suspends national officers amid investigation

Segun Adeyemi

The investigation committee, led by Amb. Arapaja aims to address any concerns and uphold the integrity of the party’s operations.

Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum. [Facebook]
Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

This directive follows the NWC’s 593rd meeting on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

In a press release issued by National Director of Publicity Adm. Chinwe I. Nnorom, the NWC noted, “The committee, chaired by Deputy National Chairman (South) H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja has been constituted to investigate issues raised against the officers, adhering to the Party’s constitutional provisions.”

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the NWC appointed deputies to temporarily assume the roles.

Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Esq., has taken over as Acting National Publicity Secretary, while Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha steps in as Acting National Legal Adviser. Both officers will serve in these capacities effective Friday, October 11, 2024.

The NWC encouraged party leaders, members, and supporters to “remain focused and committed” as the PDP navigates these internal issues.

This move underscores the NWC’s stance on accountability within its leadership ranks.

The investigation committee, led by Amb. Arapaja aims to address any concerns and uphold the integrity of the party’s operations.

Segun Adeyemi

