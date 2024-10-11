Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

This latest suspension comes on the heels of disciplinary actions against other high-ranking party members, indicating a sharp division within Nigeria’s primary opposition party.

The factional dispute emerged following the suspension of National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, who had called for party leaders to uphold the PDP constitution strictly.

These suspensions were announced by the PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, who revealed the decision was made during the NWC’s 593rd meeting.

According to Nnorom, both Ologunagba and Ajibade have been instructed to “step aside pending an investigation into allegations against them.”

In response, Ologunagba issued a counterstatement on Friday, announcing that the NWC had decided to suspend Damagum and Anyanwu due to concerns over their recent actions.

Specifically, the faction cited a contentious letter the two leaders sent to the Court of Appeal, opposing the PDP’s stance in a case involving 27 former Rivers State Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The National Working Committee condemns the anti-party activities of the Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, which violate the PDP Constitution and their Oath of Office,” the statement read, invoking sections 57, 58, and 59 of the party’s constitution.

This internal clash underscores ongoing power struggles within the PDP, with the NWC appointing a committee, led by Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the allegations further.