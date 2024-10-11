ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Segun Adeyemi

For now, Damagum and Anyanwu are barred from participating in all NWC meetings and activities pending the committee’s findings.

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]
Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

This latest suspension comes on the heels of disciplinary actions against other high-ranking party members, indicating a sharp division within Nigeria’s primary opposition party.

The factional dispute emerged following the suspension of National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, who had called for party leaders to uphold the PDP constitution strictly.

These suspensions were announced by the PDP’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, who revealed the decision was made during the NWC’s 593rd meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nnorom, both Ologunagba and Ajibade have been instructed to “step aside pending an investigation into allegations against them.”

READ ALSO: Court stops PDP, its governors from dissolving pro-Wike PDP EXCOs in Rivers

In response, Ologunagba issued a counterstatement on Friday, announcing that the NWC had decided to suspend Damagum and Anyanwu due to concerns over their recent actions.

Specifically, the faction cited a contentious letter the two leaders sent to the Court of Appeal, opposing the PDP’s stance in a case involving 27 former Rivers State Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The National Working Committee condemns the anti-party activities of the Acting National Chairman and National Secretary, which violate the PDP Constitution and their Oath of Office,” the statement read, invoking sections 57, 58, and 59 of the party’s constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Court gives fresh order in purported move to unseat Damagun as PDP acting chair

This internal clash underscores ongoing power struggles within the PDP, with the NWC appointing a committee, led by Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the allegations further.

For now, Damagum and Anyanwu are barred from participating in all NWC meetings and activities pending the committee’s findings. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for the PDP’s leadership and unity as the party approaches critical elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu steps down after decades of service

Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu steps down after decades of service

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike